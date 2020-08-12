Alicia Keys to produce romantic comedy featuring Christina Milian

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys is set to produce a new film.

The 39-year-old, who recently served as a producer on the Netflix film Work It, will produce an upcoming romantic comedy via her AK Worldwide label.

Netflix made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The untitled film will be co-written by Dana Schmalenberg and Rheeqrheeq Chaineywill. It will be directed by Steven Tsuchida, who has worked on the popular Netflix series “Dear White People,” as well as “On My Block.”

Christina Milian, comedian Jay Pharoh, and Siniqua Walls, are set to star in the film, which will focus on family and love.

The movie is about an aspiring pop star, Erica, who ends up as the hired entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding that is taking place at a luxurious island resort.

Erica attempts to keep her past relationship a secret from the bride-to-be Beverly. However, despite her attempts, Erica’s regains feelings for her ex, Jason. The question becomes: will Erica sing at Beverly’s wedding – or her own?

The filming for the tropical-themed film will take place in the East African country, Mauritius.

As of now, there is no official release date.