Kanye West met with White House advisor Jared Kushner last week

The conspiracy theory now being circulated, that Kanye West’s presidential campaign is getting help from the current administration in order to derail Joe Biden’s bid to unseat the incumbent, is gaining tracking with this latest news.

The New York Times reports that Kanye, 42, met with the president’s son-in-law and White House staffer Jared Kushner last week. The newspaper added that the meeting took place in Colorado following Kanye’s trip with this wife Kim Kardashian, 39, in the Caribbean. Furthermore, TMZ reports that Kardashian had no knowledge that this meeting took place.

Kanye corroborated the NYT’s report on his own Twitter post.

I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics — ye (@kanyewest) August 12, 2020

Yeezy tries to clarify the Times report by stating the meeting with Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the president and also a White House power player, was only about Black empowerment.

This only bolsters the belief that the “Good Life” rapper is a paid spoiler being subsidized by the president to sabotage Biden’s campaign. Even White House friend and unofficial ambassador Rudy Guiliani, the former New York mayor, stated last weekend that he believes Kanye is a “secret supporter” of the president, according to TMZ.

