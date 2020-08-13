 Skip to content

Amanda Seales has a message for Black folks questioning Kamala Harris (video)

By A.R. Shaw | August 13, 2020 |

(Photo by Steed Media)

Amanda Seales believes it’s time for voters to stay focused. Although Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first Black woman to be named as a presidential running mate, she has faced criticism from some in the Black community who disagree with her policies when she served as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general.

Others questioned her ethnicity because her father was Jamaican and her mother was Indian.

Following Biden’s announcement that Harris would be the vice presidential nominee, many people used social media to share their opinions.

Seales used her platform to share a message with those who are skeptical about Harris. With the chaos that’s occurring under the current presidential administration, Seales said she believes that it’s time for voters to help create change.

“This is not the time to start with your Kamala Harris hate,” Seales said. “We gotta get real bottom-line focus right now. We can’t have detracting, we can’t have shading. … That ain’t it. Everybody gotta get on board.”



Posted in Politics and tagged , , , , , ,