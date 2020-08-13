Divorced and dating over 40: Tips for finding Mr. Right

Are you ready to date after divorce?

We are CEOs of Fortune 500 companies but still can’t figure out the dating game. Have you had a date lately? Don’t use COVID-19 as an excuse as to why the only text messages you’re receiving are from your BFF. Dating after 40 has its challenges, especially if you’re divorced with children, trying to maintain a co-parenting relationship with your ex and handling your business all at the same time. You’re exhausted and not in the mood for a man’s BS. Sound familiar?

Dating sucks! I know it seems more comfortable to pull out a fresh pack of batteries and handle it — multiple orgasms with no strings attached. But at some point, you’re going to crave the attention that only a man can provide.

The milestone of turning 40 for women isn’t all rainbows and unicorns. For me, it was the opposite. I was shook. I looked back on my life and couldn’t figure out where did all the time go. Yes, I’d invested quite a bit of time in failed marriages and having children, but seriously, it was as if I woke up and — poof! — I was 40.

Dating is a crapshoot. You’d think that the older you get, the wiser you become, but that isn’t always the case. To have a chance in hell of successful dating, there are things to consider when you’re ready to dive into the deep end of the pool.

