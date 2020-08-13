The Weeknd donates $300K to people in Beirut

The Weeknd has donated $300,000 to victims of the devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

The “Starboy” hitmaker made the whopping donation to citizens of Lebanon’s capital city who were affected by the shocking blast in a warehouse in the city last week, which killed over 200 people, and left more than 6,000 people injured.

According to TMZ, The Weeknd’s funds will go to help people who were injured, people whose loved ones died and people who were left homeless by the tragic explosion, and will be split between the World Food Program, the Lebanese Red Cross and the country’s Children’s Center.

The singer‘s manager, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, and his wife, Rima Fakih, have been leading the charge to get relief for the people in Lebanon, which prompted The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — to get in touch with Global Aid to make the generous donation.

Slaiby, who is Lebanese-Canadian, told TMZ: “I am so honored and humbled to work with artists who have such deep care for the world and right now for our brothers and sisters of Lebanon who are in pain and need our collective help.”

The publication reports that Slaiby also thanked The Weeknd his generosity and is encouraging others to give what they can.

The Weeknd’s charitable deed comes after George and Amal Clooney donated $100,000 to Lebanese charities to help bring aid to the city of Beirut, where Amal was born.

The couple said in a statement: “We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days.

“Three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak.

“We will be donating these three $100,000 dollars and hope that others will help in any way they can.”