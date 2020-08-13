Winnie Harlow gets COVID-19 test before reuniting boyfriend Kyle Kuzma

Winnie Harlow has undergone a COVID-19 test in order to reunite with her NBA star boyfriend Kyle Kuzma.

The 26-year-old model underwent the test after it was revealed that family and “established longstanding personal friends” will be able to enter the NBA Bubble at Walt Disney World ahead of the second round of playoffs in Orlando, Florida.

Harlow posted a video on Instagram Stories of her undergoing a nasal swab test and captioned the clip: “Testing 1 2 3. It was easy.”

The “America’s Next Top Model” star recently shared a selfie in a purple Lakers hoody in support of her LA Lakers star boyfriend, who she has been dating since May.

Harlow captioned the post: “#KuzControl.”

The pair have been expressing their love for each other on social media recently.

Just two weeks ago, he celebrated Harlow’s birthday by sharing a number of loved-up pictures of them together and wrote: “Happy birthday Lillll baybee. Continue being that beautiful, smart, sweet, sensitive, caring, down to earth, funny, dog mothering, genuine charismatic queen you are. Never a dull moment. U fire U a real one it’s ya birthday lil boo love ya sickooo.”

And, last month, Harlow celebrated Kuz’s birthday by hiring a plane to display the message: “Happy Birthday King Kuz, I love you — Winnie.”

Harlow has previously been linked to Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton and rapper Wiz Khalifa, while Kuzma briefly dated Vanessa Hudgens at the start of 2020.