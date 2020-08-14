Georgia governor drops lawsuit against Atlanta mayor over mask mandate

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp decided to withdraw a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, Kemp ended his controversial feud with Bottoms over how to better protect the residents of Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Instead of the lawsuit, Kemp will issue an executive order that will prevent local governments from issuing mask requirements as the coronavirus spreads throughout the state.

Kemp appeared to be losing focus on the goal of saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic by waging a personal war against Bottoms.

On July 16, Kemp filed a lawsuit against Bottoms after she signed an executive order mandating that all Atlanta residents wear face masks or coverings while in public places in the city.

Kemp claimed that the mandate was not enforceable, but Bottoms continued to uphold her order.

At press time, there have been 212,000 coronavirus cases and 4,440 deaths in Georgia, according to The New York Times.