Cincinnati shocked as 18 people shot overnight

Cincinnati police report that 18 people were shot and at least four died in four separate shootings overnight in the southwestern Ohio city.

The worst of the four separate shootings took place at 1 a.m. at McMicken Avenue and Lang Street where 10 people were shot and two people reportedly died, according to Cincinnati police.

WLWT 5 in Cincinnati reports that the first reported shooting took place at approximately midnight when three people were shot in the Walnut Hills neighborhood. No word if any of the three succumbed to their injuries.

One person died and four others were reportedly shot in the Avondale section of the Queen City at the third shooting around 1 a.m, the news station reported.

A fourth shooting popped off around Liberty and Linn streets where one person was shot and killed. Most of the victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

There is no explanation for the sudden outbreak of violence in Cincy, Asst. Chief Paul Neudigate said, according to WLWT 5. Furthermore, the preliminary investigation indicates there are no suspects and none off the shootings are related, Neudigate said.

“One extremely violent night in the city of Cincinnati. Looking at possibly 17 victims, up to four that could be fatal at this time. Why? That’s going to be the question.” Nuedigate said.

“Not that we have any information that they’re tied together. These all seem to be separate, independent incidents but horrific and tragic that we have this much violence and potential for that much loss of life in our city,” Neudigate added.