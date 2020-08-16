Doja Cat responds to Nas’ fiery diss

Rapper Doja Cat became one of the casualties of the bloodthirsty “cancel culture” of 2020. The femcee, who is of South African and Jewish heritage, got caught hanging out on White supremacist chat sites and having fun engaging with them. She even allowed them to use racially derogatory terms without protesting or getting off the page.

That controversy made hip-hop fans pay closer attention to the 24-year-old rapper born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini. Many discovered that she produced a 2015 rap joint called “Dindu Nuffin,” which is a term that White supremacists and some rogue cops use to mock Blacks who often say they “didn’t do nothing” while being detained. Her fate as a self-hating Black was sealed.

This, coupled with Doja Cat’s flimsy apology that didn’t come across as very contrite, put her on Twitter’s cancel list along with the likes of actor Terry Crews.

Last week, Doja was slow roasted on an open fire by rap legend Nas when he made her the object of a verse in his latest cut “Ultra Black.” He rhymed that he was so Black, he was the “opposite of Doja Cat.”

Doja Cat’s dwindling but vocal fan base attacked Nas for his alleged personal indiscretions and, in return, Nas loyalists fired back at Doja. A war of words ensued.

On Saturday night, Doja responded to Nas’ diss personally on TikTok with a mocking diss that suggested his criticism of her was lightweight.

“I am so offended and upset by this song,” Doja said. “Have you guys heard ‘fruit salad’ by the wiggles?”