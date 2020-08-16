Louie V Gutta pens ‘Black Man in Amerikkka’ as a call to action

Vincent Robinson, better known as Louie V Gutta, is no stranger to the sight of brutality. The North Philadelphia artist, writer and producer has been personally affected by racism and discrimination beginning at an early age.

With writing and feature credits for artists including Meek Mill and French Montana, Louie V Gutta’s voice is already a familiar one on chart-toppers. But it’s his most recent visual that maybe his most striking. “Black Man in Amerikkka” is a call to action with a message that challenges the empty promises made to our community.

“I truly feel like we are at a disadvantage as Black men in America,” Gutta said. “Everyone else has a five-mile head start, and all we can try to do is catch up. We matter. There is so much happening right now that is very reminiscent of our past.”

In the video, familiar scenes of protests from the 1960s blend with the protests of today as his words voice the frustration felt in our communities. Messages of perseverance, clips from bystanders and voices from news reports circulate behind his lyrics.

“As I sat back and watched what was happening in Philly and across the world, I wanted to make a song that means something,” he said. “This is coming from my heart. Any other music right now wouldn’t feel right for me to release. It’s time to speak about what’s important while inspiring people to keep the same energy for change.”

Previously featured No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists, Gutta continuously connects with his fans through his lyricism. With close to one million streams in 2020 on Spotify alone, he is showing why HipHopDX stated, “Louie V Gutta is a legend in the making.”

“As artists, I believe we should use our platform to speak about injustice. At the same time, who am I to say what someone else should do,” he said. If you do not feel it, don’t do it. You never want to force something because it’s popular. If it is not genuine there may be another way to message your audience.”

With an EP in the works and a new label, Gutta is moving full steam ahead while staying aware of the injustices Black people are facing.

“I’m an artist who will be responsible for artists, so I have to work on my artistry to grow my business. At the same time, I am passionate about using my platform to bring further light to things taking place within our community,” he said. “One thing we have to remember is that there are a lot of positive stories in our communities, and we have to shine a light on that as well.”

Watch the video for “Black Man in Amerikkka” below, and check out Louie V Gutta’s other hits on all major platforms.