Wendy Williams throws shade at ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s baby (photo)

Wendy Williams is definitely one who delights in pettiness. This weekend, the famous TV talk show host threw some major shade at her ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

Hunter, 47, as many pop culture cosumers know, was not only committing adultery during his 20-year marriage to Williams, he eventually fathered a love child with his longtime mistress, 35-year-old masseuse Sabrina Hudson, which brought the power couple’s union to a crashing halt.

“Infidelity is one thing,” Williams said during her show in early 2019 while saying Hunter was “not a bad man. A full baby is a whole other topic. A baby. I’m not changing Pampers. I want to be pampered. Get out of here,” she said to wild cheers.

In an Instagram photo she posted for her two million followers, Williams had a little fun trolling Hunter while partying it up in New York City.

Cradling her friend Raquel Harper’s infant, the woman known mononymously as “Wendy” stuck this needle into Hunter:

Meanwhile, Williams and Harper hit the streets of New York while bumping to the hit of the summer, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” while being chauffeured in their limousine.