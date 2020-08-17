Racist claims Kamala Harris ineligible to be VP or POTUS debunked by Constitution

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, is eligible to become the vice president or president of the United States under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

This incontrovertible fact was confirmed by a bevy of media outlets and pundits who already knew that the former Bay Area prosecutor and California attorney general possessed the requisite qualifications to aspire to the nation’s highest offices. They also published receipts that authoritatively rebuke claims from the White House that Harris was foreign-born.

Harris is a natural-born citizen of the United States. Her parents — who hail from India and Jamaica — welcomed her into the world on Oct. 24, 1964, in Oakland, California, according to USA Today and several other media outlets.

Of course, birtherism is a concept that was unearthed by the current president and his cohorts when Barack Obama was in the White House from 2009 to 2016.

A Facebook post by Drew Sciuridae tried to invalidate Harris’ suitability to become president if Biden could no longer serve as president if he were elected. The post, according to USA Today, stated: “If (Biden) cannot serve his full term, Kamala cannot by constitutional law become President. She is an anchor baby, mother is from India, father is Jamaican, and neither were American citizens at time of her birth.

“That means the Presidency would fall on Speaker of the house,” the post continued, referring to the current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, who, the writer claimed, “stated that she was next in line to become President.”

Not surprisingly, Sciuridae is not available for comment or to produce receipts for his dubious claims.

Sciuridae’s opinion is inconsequential when compared to the facts. According to the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, as quoted by the Library of Congress, a presidential candidate “must be a natural-born citizen of the United States, a resident for 14 years, and 35 years of age or older.”