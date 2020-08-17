Jennifer Hudson helps 2K Chicago youngsters with school supplies (photo)

Jennifer Hudson has distributed over 2,000 backpacks of school supplies to disadvantaged children.

The “Spotlight” hitmaker and her sister Julia were joined by a group of volunteers for their 10th annual Hatch Day in Chicago on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, which saw them help out kids in need via their Julian D. King Gift Foundation, even though they had to do things differently this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hudson explained in a video shared to Instagram: “We’re still out there this Hatch Day, just in a different way. We’re going to hit these streets and sneak up on y’all. And we’re going to drive by with backpacks, because we don’t need crowds this year, but we will want to make sure we service the children.

“We’re getting out there. Everybody is out here working, making it happen.

“Drop your location, and we’re going to drop you a backpack and school supplies for what you need during this pandemic, because our kids still gotta go and grow to school. And we support that.”

