Popular Sirius XM Pandora Playback series returns virtually with ATL’s K Camp

After shutting down its operation five months ago because of the pandemic, “SiriusXM Pandora Playback,” the popular Atlanta-based interview series, is set to return virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Atlanta artist and philanthropist K Camp will join Pandora’s Director of Hip-Hop Joshua “J1” Raiford in an in-depth conversation that will likely touch on his commitment to community, his recently released full-length album, K.I.S.S. 5, and more.

“I am super excited about our first virtual SiriusXM Pandora Playback with K Camp,” J1 said in a statement. “K Camp is an artist I’ve known personally since the start of his career. I’ve seen his highs and lows and the contribution he’s made to the Atlanta culture, a city that is often responsible for new movements in hip-hop culture. He is a gifted artist and songwriter and has now established his own label. I think people will get a lot out of his story and journey.”

Having featured some of the most intriguing talent in the music industry, including 2 Chainz, Common, Jagged Edge, Jeezy, Trippie Redd, YFN Lucci, Rich Homie Quan, Rotimi and Jacquees, Pandora’s Playback sessions provide a unique experience that combines industry professionals with faithful Pandora listeners.

With this virtual version of the series, Pandora aims to continue the trend of providing exclusive interviews for the duration of 2020.

The K Camp Pandora Playback session will be streamed at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and fans can RSVP at http://sxmpandoraplaybackwithkcamp.splashthat.com/PR.