Today: Join AARP+Health IQ for a discussion on ‘Telemedicine: The New Norm’

Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on Telemedicine: The New Norm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 6pm EST.

Featured panelists include Dr. Debra Furr-Holden, Epidemiologist, Associate Dean for Public Health and Director of the Division of Public Health at the Michigan State University; Dr. Karissa Culbreath, PhD in Microbiology and Immunology, Scientist and Author; and Leon McDougle, MD, MPH, President of the National Medical Association.

Tune in as this discussion will inform and educate our community on:

What telemedicine is and how our community should utilize it

The services that can be delivered through telemedicine

How insurance companies handle telemedicine appointments

The role of telemedicine in rural communities

How telemedicine affects individuals who do not have access to the internet

Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion

Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.

This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.