Today: Join AARP+Health IQ for a discussion on ‘Telemedicine: The New Norm’
Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on Telemedicine: The New Norm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 6pm EST.
Featured panelists include Dr. Debra Furr-Holden, Epidemiologist, Associate Dean for Public Health and Director of the Division of Public Health at the Michigan State University; Dr. Karissa Culbreath, PhD in Microbiology and Immunology, Scientist and Author; and Leon McDougle, MD, MPH, President of the National Medical Association.
Tune in as this discussion will inform and educate our community on:
- What telemedicine is and how our community should utilize it
- The services that can be delivered through telemedicine
- How insurance companies handle telemedicine appointments
- The role of telemedicine in rural communities
- How telemedicine affects individuals who do not have access to the internet
- Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion
Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.
This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.