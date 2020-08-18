Travis Scott teaching his 2-year-old daughter the importance of awareness

Travis Scott is raising his daughter Stormi to be “aware” of the world.

The 28-year-old rapper shares his two-year-old daughter with former partner Kylie Jenner, and revealed that he wants to keep her aware of what’s happening in the world, despite her young age.

Travis told GQ magazine: “I’m keeping her aware of what’s going on in the world. As a parent, I’m always instilling knowledge, even at this age.”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper revealed that he is having an “amazing” time watching Stormi grow as he spends time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic and said the pair do not have a set daily routine.

Travis said: “I just get it going … I just go. It’s amazing just to watch my daughter, you know.”

He also said fatherhood has made it easier to relate to his parents and has strengthened their relationship.

When asked if his relationship with his parents had changed after he welcomed Stormi, Travis explained: “No, not at all, man. It’s actually cool, because now we have things to relate on, right? Just raising a daughter. I’m always talking to my parents. They try to remind me of how I was when I was kid.”

He continued: “I was energetic. I was super energetic. Jumping off the walls …

“Nah. It’s so funny to my mom. She’d be like, ‘Yo, you don’t get tired?'”

Travis considers Kanye West to be a mentor and admits he feels a responsibility to express his political opinions to his “big bro,” amid Kanye’s bid to become President of the United States.

He said of the “Bound 2” hitmaker’s politics: “Everyone’s entitled to their own [opinion]. I just tell him how I feel. How people feel about this s—.”