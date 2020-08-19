Graphic photos of Megan Thee Stallion’s bullet wounds surface

Megan Thee Stallion is growing weary and frustrated with the many folks on social media who questioned whether she was really shot in both feet in suburban Los Angeles on July 12, 2020.

Therefore, according to Page Six, the “Savage” femcee decided to upload photos to show the bullet wounds on one of her feet for her 13 million Instagram fans. She wanted to prove a point to the naysayers and haters who doubted she was keeping it real about being injured. She has since deleted the photos (or IG took them down) but the photos were screenshot by the likes of The Neighborhood Talk, Bossip and The Jasmine Brand.

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the s– YALL make up,” she began.

“I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number 1.”

