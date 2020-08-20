Barack Obama takes aim at current president in scathing DNC speech

In what could be considered his most scathing speech as a prominent figure, former President Barack Obama delivered a message to the American people that served as a key moment during the third day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Obama addressed the nation during a live feed delivered at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. From the outset, the 44th president decided to speak about the urgency of voting in the upcoming election and took aim at the current presidential administration for the antics that have taken place over the last four years.

“At minimum, we should expect a president to feel a sense of responsibility for the safety and welfare of all 330 million of us — regardless of what we look like, how we worship, who we love, how much money we have — or who we voted for,” Obama said. “But we should also expect a president to be the custodian of this democracy. We should expect that regardless of ego, ambition or political beliefs, the president will preserve, protect and defend the freedoms and ideals that so many Americans marched for and went to jail for, fought for and died for.”

Obama took it a step further, accusing the current president of only using his position of power to serve his own self-interests.

“For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” he said.

Obama shared stories of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and provided reasons he is the best person to lead America.

