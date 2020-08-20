How Street Execs’ Parking Lot Concert series is rejuvenating the live show

When COVID-19 was labeled a global pandemic in March 2020, the music industry was forced to adjust. With live shows serving as a major economic part of the industry, many artists, DJs, promoters, managers, club owners and others were adversely affected after concerts and appearances were canceled.

In a move to rejuvenate the industry, Street Execs, a management and marketing firm based in Atlanta, created the Parking Lot Concert series where artists can perform outside in front of attendees who watch the show from their cars.

Thus far, Rick Ross, Plies, Moneybagg Yo, Skooly and Lil Boosie have performed at the Parking Lot Concert series in Atlanta.

During a recent interview, Allen Parks, one of Steet Execs’ founding partners, shared the vision behind their latest venture.

How did the Parking Lot Concert series come about?

The idea for The Parking Lot Concert originally arose when we were looking for a way to promote our artist during this pandemic. We created an album listening party for Skooly at the drive-in theater and that garnered rave reviews from the public, bigger than we imagined. From there, the Parking Lot Concert was conceptualized. Then we started rolling out with other artists.

What measures are taken to ensure safety at the concerts during the pandemic?

​At the Parking Lot Concert, we have taken extensive measures to ensure the safety of our patrons. We have partnered with [the] Until We Do It organization, and they donated over 75,000 masks to the Parking Lot Concert. We offer FM transmitter patrons can turn to in their vehicles to safely hear the artist on the sage. We also offer an app that allows our guests to place their food orders from their vehicles and have them delivered to them. Beginning Aug. 15, we moved to a larger parking lot at the Gateway Arena in College Park, Georgia, that offers an entire parking space in between each vehicle.

