Oprah Winfrey making Election Day a holiday for her employees

Oprah Winfrey has declared Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 — Election Day — a company holiday at OWN.

By making this public proclamation, the billionaire media maven is actually doing much more than those who merely regurgitate hollow rhetoric about supporting the men and women who fought for all Americans to have the right to vote. Winfrey is actually exemplifying it in word and deed.

As such, Winfrey is paying homage “those who fought and continue to fight for our rights,” she told her nearly 20 million Instagram followers.

“This will give my team the necessary time to put on their masks, get to the polls, cast their ballots, and volunteer. I challenge other companies to do the same because this might be the most important election of our lives. Together we can overcome all obstacles in order to exercise our right to vote.”

Not coincidentally, Winfrey’s announcement corresponds with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and it also signals the commencement of the talk show queen’s OWN Your Vote campaign.

According to a release obtained by Deadline, Winfrey’s voting initiative is a bipartisan measure designed to “help connect our viewers to urgent political issues, gives their concerns a powerful microphone and places a spotlight on key community issues.”

Winfrey joins a collection of Hollywood and major media companies that have declared Election Day a holiday in hopes that other corporations will do the same across the United States.