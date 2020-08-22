Dine & Design provides fun and safe COVID-19 activity

Covid-19 has had a tremendous impact on the way we live, what we do, and who we can see. As restrictions limit our activities, growing frustrations and boredom have set in for many. Staying connected to others and finding safe activities to take part in are essential for our well-being during these times. Atlanta-based startup Dine & Design, a paint and sip experience with a ’90s millennial twist, is reinventing safe fun during COVID-19.

Started by college friends Eryn Jackson and Alannah Vincent, Dine & Design brings the full paint and sip experience to customers in a mobile format. Specialty cocktails, a personal chef that provides a curated tapas menu, and gifts are included in most packages.

“We understand how these times can affect people mentally, physically, and emotionally,” Jackson tells rolling out. “Our goal is to create an activity that allows people to have fun and be social again in a safe environment.”

COVID-19 also affected Dine & Design during the startup phase, which forced the business partners to make tough decisions. “We had to think quickly when it came to how we were still going to bring our new business, Dine & Design to life,” declares Jackson. “We ran into delays with our contractors, and landlords expecting payment for spaces we could not use.”

The team had to adjust its business model and encourages other small businesses to remain flexible in these uncertain times. “We took our business model and transitioned to a mobile service,” says Jackson.

She continues, “although we changed our model, the goal always remained the same. Our goal is to provide an unparalleled experience full of fun while following every safety protocol to create a safe, and comfortable atmosphere.”

The total experience is what differentiates Dine & Design from other paint and sip options. From the outset, everything is provided for you to relax and enjoy the food, drinks, and painting. If the customer does not feel comfortable with the mobile service coming to their home the all-inclusive package even includes a venue to host the night.

“This is probably one of the safest activities you can do without putting yourself or loved ones at risk while having a fun night and stress-free experience,” says Jackson. “Our different packages cater to the customer and their guests’ needs. The All That Package is one of our bestselling which includes instructor, art equipment, tables, chairs, cups, utensils, chafing dishes, bartender, food, music, and a great time.”

Many businesses have been forced to find new ways to reach and engage customers. Mobile businesses face even greater challenges because their business is primarily people-facing. Jackson encourages business owners to persevere, “You will get through this, don’t give up, and meet your customers where they are. Utilize social media, email, and consider a good digital marketing company that can assist you in communicating your brand to consumers.”