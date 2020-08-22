 Skip to content

Najee Tyler, vice president of marketing for Viola, a Black-owned brand of premium cannabis products, spoke freely about how his company is helping to educate and create generational wealth.

Founded in 2011 by NBA veteran Al Harrington, Viola Extracts is one of the nation’s leading producers and licensed wholesalers of premium quality cannabis products. The brand is named after and inspired by Al’s grandmother, who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes.

Najee Tyler explains why Viola cannabis brand will create generational wealth

August 22, 2020

