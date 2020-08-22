Police under investigation for firing 11 rounds at Black man who walked away

Another act of police violence has shocked the nation. During the early morning on Aug. 21, a Black man was killed after members of the Lafayette Police Department reportedly fired 11 rounds the victim, according to Lafayette Daily Advertiser.

Police responded to a disturbance at a gas station that involved Trayford Pellerin, 31, who was carrying a knife.

When police arrived, they attempted to apprehend Pellerin and yelled at him to get on the ground. However, witnesses say that Pellerin walked away from officers who decided to use a taser on him. Pellerin reportedly attempted to open the front door of a gas station and police officers fired 11 rounds at him. Pellerin died at the scene.

Video of the incident has since circulated on social media and gone viral.

Following the shooting, NAACP chapter president Marja Broussard issued a statement. “How much time did they have to diffuse it? How much time did they have to do something other than shoot? I think that so much more could have been done.”

The Lafayette Police Department Police Chief Scott Morgan said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay until an investigation is complete.