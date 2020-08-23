‘BreonnaCon’ conference features Porsha Williams, Gizelle Bryant, others

Several celebrities are being prominently featured during the four-day conference called “BreonnaCon” in Louisville, Kentucky, in support of slain EMT worker Breonna Taylor.

Unsurprisingly, a small collection of White militia members plan to stand armed to the teeth and wearing bullet-proof vests, vowing to “protect” life, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

According to flyers posted on the sites of Love B. Scott and others, reality stars Porsha Williams of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Yandy Smith-Harris of “Love & Hip Hop,” Gizelle Bryant of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” and former “RHOA” star Phaedra Parks will be featured during a panel discussion at the event.

Williams posted a lighthearted wind-down event from Louisville for her six million followers.

During the four-day event, Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallor spoke as well as members of Taylor’s surviving family members. Taylor’s boyfriend, who shot at officers that allegedly busted into her apartment door without identifying themselves, was also in attendance.

“BreonnaCon will engage, activate, and transform the Louisville community by building a comprehensive slate of programming that will amplify the urgent need for Justice for Breonna,” said Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory. “BreonnaCon will address a number of issues impacting the community, including food insecurity.”

BreonnaCon began on Saturday, Aug. 22 and will culminate on Tuesday, Aug. 25 with a massive demonstration and march.

The conference will feature a “Bre-B-Q,” a barbecue and concert at Shawnee Park on Sunday. On Monday, Aug. 24, family members of Taylor, George Floyd and Trayvon Martin and others will speak at Simmons College.