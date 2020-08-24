Kobe Bryant to have street named after him

The late Kobe Bryant will be immortalized in the city of Los Angeles where his colossal NBA legacy was birthed and blossomed.

Los Angeles City Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr. made the proclamation that the Black Mamba will have a street named after him adjacent to the Staple Center where the NBA legend terrorized opponents for two decades.

Wesson informed the Twittersphere about “Kobe Bryant Boulevard” on Monday morning, Aug. 24, 2020, and stated that the ambitious project is currently underway.

“Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK,” Wesson tweeted.

Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK. Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/gvekIFOU5u — Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) August 24, 2020

It is an ambitious plan because Figueroa is a popular street and one of the main arteries that cut through the City of Angels. According to the Los Angeles Times, Kobe Bryant Boulevard will start at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum where the Chargers of the NFL play. The newly named street will then stretch past the University of Southern California and end appropriately enough just past the Staples Center where Bryant enthralled diehard loyalists for 20 years.

Bryant won five NBA championships with the Lakers and is the only player in modern NBA history to have two jerseys, 8 and 24, retired by the same team.

The date 08-24-20 already has been declared Kobe Bryant Day in neighboring Orange County, California, where Bryant owned three mansions. Bryant and his daughter Gianna perished with seven others when their helicopter went down in the mountains of suburban LA on Jan. 26, 2020.