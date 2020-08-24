Snoop Dogg, Big Sean and other celebrities honor Kobe Bryant on social media

A day after what would’ve been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, the city of Los Angeles is celebrating a day named in his honor, and tributes to the NBA legend are rolling in as “Mamba Week” continues.

In Orange County and Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 24, was officially declared Kobe Bryant Day to honor the all-star player’s famous jerseys — No. 8 and No. 24 — that he proudly sported during his stellar career with the Lakers.

Bryant’s family, friends, and fans fl0oded social media to commemorate the “Black Mamba,” as he was known, on Sunday and Monday.

Big Sean — The Detroit native shared his love for Bryant on Monday with two images of himself wearing Bryant’s No. 8 Laker’s jersey.

Victor Cruz — The former NFL player, who is also a proud “girl dad,” shared an image of Bryant with his late daughter Gianna, who perished with him and seven others when their helicopter went down in Calabasas, California, and two of the NBA great’s three surviving daughters, Natalia and Bianka, on his Instagram story.

Snoop Dogg — The “Drop It Likes It’s Hot” rapper teamed up with ESPN to create a video tribute in honor of Bryant and his basketball legacy.

.@SnoopDogg helps us remember Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/aJF51WnoNP — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2020

Dwyane Wade — The retired basketball star shared a photo of him talking with Bryant and this caption: “We miss you, Kobe Bean Bryant! Happy Birthday, #mambaforever.”

Tyrese — The singer and actor shared a throwback picture of him and Bryant and a caption that read, in part, “Happy birthday KING KOBE!!!!!!!!”

Russell Wilson — The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared a message praising Bryant as an athlete and a father. “Happy Birthday Kobe,” Wilson wrote. “We miss you. Thankful for being not only a Legend on the court but most importantly with your girls. Thankful for you.”

Viola Davis — “Remembering you and honoring you on this day,” the actress wrote, sharing an image of Bryant and his wife Vanessa after he won an Oscar in 2018 for “Best Animated Short Film.”