Actress Claudia Jordan claims ex-boyriend Medina Islam abused her (video)

Actress Claudia Jordan claims that her ex-boyfriend, actor Medina Islam, abused her physically nearly five years ago.

The former “Price is Right” model did not name her ex-boyfriend specifically on the Fox Soul show “Cocktails with Queens.” However, Jordan did say he currently dates former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks. Medina and Parks went official with their dating status more than a year ago, as pointed out by the likes of Bravo TV and US magazine, with Essence magazine, reporting that the two got engaged last fall.

Jordan, who also starred on RHOA for one season, told her fellow “Cocktails With Queens” stars Syleena Johnson, LisaRaye and Vivica A. Fox, that she gathered the gumption to come out with her truth when Megan Thee Stallion named Torey Lanez as her alleged shooter.

“I’ve been holding this for almost five years now. He body-slammed me into a toilet, broke it in half, and it cracked, the porcelain, and water went everywhere,” she told the other ladies. “I kept that to myself. I never called the police on him. I stayed in bed for four days with back spasms, and we protect we Black men. Is there a ‘Thank you?’ Is there an ‘I’ll never do it again?’ Is it an ‘I’ll get help?’ No, there’s nothing.”

Jordan said she refuses to remain silent any longer when Black men abuse women.

“There’s an arrogance when we protect them so f— them. I’m not protecting anyone that hurts me. If you rape one of my friends, if you hit one of my friends, if you hit me, I’m not making any excuse,” she said. “It ain’t her fault for what she had on. It ain’t her fault for yelling at you. If yelling at you makes you square up on a woman, then f— you. You’re a h– a–, b—- a– man.”

Other celebrity women commended Jordan for her valor and being forthright in what allegedly transpired between her and Islam.

LeLee Lyons of the iconic 90’s singing group SWV offered her own testimonial. “I’ve been there. The s— we do to protect men who abuse us–but then we grow up 😢🙏🏽The stories we could really tell, but don’t 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

Singer Syleena Johnson dropped emojis as symbols of her support: 🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️.

However, one woman who goes by the IG handle mrslatashasodji_nurse, blames both Jordan and Islam for the altercation: “Hes (sic) wrong and women are wrong for taking someone phone. If you think he’s cheating leave him alone. Dont @ me❗️”

