Garcelle Beauvais to replace popular outgoing co-host on ‘The Real’

Actress and reality TV star Garcelle Beauvais has been announced as the newest big-name co-host of the daytime talk show “The Real.”

Beauvais, 53, who just joined the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during its 10th season, is replacing outgoing co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley. The twin sister of actress Tia Mowry-Hardwick announced she is leaving the show where she has worked since inception of “The Real” seven seasons ago.

This announcement comes just weeks after “Insecure” actress Amanda Seales also exited the show abruptly. Seales’ volatile tenure lasted just one season.

Beauvais will join the remaining cast members Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton (née Bailon) and Jeannie Mai.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show ‘The Real,’ ” Beauvais said in a statement obtained by Variety. “My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards [sic] a talk show environment.”

The Haitian-American actress remains best known as the love interest on “The Jamie Foxx Show” and cast member on the hit show “NYPD Blue.” She also had recurring roles on Freeform’s “Siren” and the CW’s “Tell Me a Story.”