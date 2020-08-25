TODAY! Aug. 25 – Join AARP+Health IQ for a discussion on ‘Schools and COVID-19’

Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on Schools and COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6pm EST.

Featured panelists include Dr. Sandra Brown, Dean and Professor, College of Nursing and Allied Health, Southern University and Co-Chair of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, appointed by Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards; Dr. LeTrecia Gloster, Assistant Superintendent of The School District of the City of York; and Dr. Norma Day-Vines, PhD, Associate Dean for Faculty Development at John Hopkins School of Education.

Tune in as this discussion will inform and educate our community on:

What it means to be enrolled in public and private schools during the era of COVID-19

The recommended precautions for students physically attending in-person classes

The pros and cons of in person learning vs. virtual learning

The overall health benefits of virtual learning

Best practices as it pertains to in-school learning vs. virtual learning

Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion

Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.

This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.