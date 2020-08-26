 Skip to content

Daniel Cameron spoke at RNC while refusing to charge Breonna Taylor’s killers

By A.R. Shaw | August 26, 2020 |

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (Image source: ag.ky.gov)

Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron served as a speaker during the second night of the Republican National Convention. Cameron attempted to make a pitch to Black voters who are considering voting for the current U.S. President.

“The question is: Will we choose the path that gives us the best chance to meet those universal desires?” Cameron said. “Or will we go backward, to a time when people were treated like political commodities who can’t be trusted to think for themselves?”

However, Cameron, who is Black, has not been viewed by most in the Black community as an ally. At press time, Breonna Taylor has been dead for 166 days and Cameron has yet to charge the police officers in connection with her death.

On March 13, 2020, three plainclothes police officers, Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, in Louisville, Kentucky, entered Taylor’s apartment after retrieving a no-knock warrant. However, they entered the wrong home and Taylor’s’ boyfriend reportedly fired one shot. The officers fired over 20 shots, killing Taylor. The officers also failed to give aid to Taylor after she was shot.

