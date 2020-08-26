Netflix and teen author creates ‘Bookmarks’ series to celebrate Black voices

Netflix is celebrating the Black experience and sparking important conversations about race, representation, and self-love with its new children’s show, “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.”

The 12-episode series is hosted and executive produced by 15-year-old activist, author and founder of the #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign, Marley Dias.

“Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices” was created to amplify the power of Black children’s books because they shape the way children view themselves.

Netflix released a sneak peek of the new series that is set to air on its Netflix Jr. YouTube channel, starting on Sept. 1. It features an all-star cast of celebrities who will read aloud popular children’s books about Black life, written by Black authors.

The trailer features actress Grace Byers, who wrote I Am Enough and Lupita Nyong’o, who authored Sulwe, both of whom read from their children’s books. Tiffany Haddish, Common, Marsai Martin and others, read books such as I Love My Hair by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley, Let’s Talk About Race by Julius Lester and ABC’s For Girls Like Me by Melanie Goolsby.

In addition, Netflix will be launching NetflixBookmarks.com with more book recommendations, as well as videos and resource guides.

View the full trailer for “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices” below.