Terry Crews ridiculed for suggesting boycott of Atlanta strip club Magic City

Terry Crews has found another way to offend Black Twitter. The controversial actor took aim at one of the most preeminent strip clubs in the nation.

On Aug. 27, Crews tweeted, “BOYCOTT MAGIC CITY #blacklovematters,” referring to the Atlanta-based strip club.

Crews did not provide an explanation for the odd tweet, but he has battled sexual addiction in the past and could possibly correlate the illness with strip clubs. In 2016, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor admitted to having an addiction to porn with several posts on social media.

“It changes the way you think about people,” Crews said on the social media video. “People become objects. People become body parts; they become things to be used rather than people to be loved.”

Whatever Crews hoped to get across, it never gained traction with most social media users.

BOYCOTT TERRY CREWS. We're talking about Black lives and you're trying to change the topic to strip clubs? Anti-Black. — 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@CodyJ__) August 27, 2020

Being Terry Crews’ publicist has got to be classified as an extreme sport by now. — Malcolm (@Malcolmvelli) August 27, 2020

Terry Crews could’ve tweeted about Hurricane Laura, California wildfires, or even what he had for breakfast but instead he wakes up and shits on Magic City unprovoked pic.twitter.com/Gyeojzwa06 — LLC Cool J (@NahImNotDecent) August 27, 2020