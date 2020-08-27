 Skip to content

Terry Crews ridiculed for suggesting boycott of Atlanta strip club Magic City

By A.R. Shaw | August 27, 2020 |

Terry Crews (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Terry Crews has found another way to offend Black Twitter. The controversial actor took aim at one of the most preeminent strip clubs in the nation.

On Aug. 27, Crews tweeted, “BOYCOTT MAGIC CITY #blacklovematters,” referring to the Atlanta-based strip club.

Crews did not provide an explanation for the odd tweet, but he has battled sexual addiction in the past and could possibly correlate the illness with strip clubs. In 2016, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor admitted to having an addiction to porn with several posts on social media.

“It changes the way you think about people,” Crews said on the social media video. “People become objects. People become body parts; they become things to be used rather than people to be loved.”

Whatever Crews hoped to get across, it never gained traction with most social media users.



