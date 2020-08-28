Police handcuffed Jacob Blake to hospital bed, father says

Jacob Blake reportedly has been shackled to his hospital bed as he continues to fight for life after being shot seven times in the back.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., spoke to reporters after he saw his son at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” Blake said. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

Blake Sr. attempted to get answers from authorities as to why his son was being restrained. Police have yet to reveal if he’s being charged. Officials with the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office have remained silent when asked if Blake is being charged with a crime.

The authorities also have not said anything when asked if police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake, will be charged with a crime.

The video of Blake’s shooting was captured by a cellphone. After police responded to a domestic situation, police can be seen on the video speaking with Blake near an SUV. Witnesses told authorities that Blake was attempting to break up a fight between two women.

At some point during the conversation, Blake walked away as Sheskey grabbed the back of his shirt and ordered him to the ground. Blake opened his car door, and Sheskey fired seven shots, which hit Blake in the back.

Video of the shooting eventually went viral, leading to protests in Wisconsin and across the nation. Sheskey and other officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.