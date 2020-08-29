 Skip to content

Celebrities devastated by ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman’s passing

By Terry Shropshire | August 29, 2020 |

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 2: Chadwick Boseman attends the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theaters ‘Opening Night Gala’ benefit at New York City Center on December 2, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Raymond Hagans/Steed Media Service)

Celebrities and dignitaries from across the spectrum of entertainment and politics have paused in remembrance of once-in-a-lifetime actor Chadwick Boseman. 

Boseman passed away at the relatively young age of 43 after a four-year bout with colon cancer. That means he was diagnosed with the devastating disease while he played in one of the greatest box office attractions in the history of motion pictures, 2018’s Black Panther. 

The South Carolina native and Howard University graduate was also saddled with the disease when he knocked out the role of Thurgood Marshall in the seminal film Marshall and other films, as former ESPN reporter Jemele Hill points out.

Boseman’s uncanny ability to embody historical figures in films — as he did with 42 and Get on Up — has cemented his place in cinematic history alongside the pantheon of thespian elites such as Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman and others — even though he had not won an Academy Award.

In remembrance of Boseman, a bevy of entertainers, athletes, educators and legislators pay homage to a man who was a force of nature on the screen and a gentleman in person.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Posted in Movies and tagged , , , ,