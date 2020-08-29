Celebrities devastated by ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman’s passing

Celebrities and dignitaries from across the spectrum of entertainment and politics have paused in remembrance of once-in-a-lifetime actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman passed away at the relatively young age of 43 after a four-year bout with colon cancer. That means he was diagnosed with the devastating disease while he played in one of the greatest box office attractions in the history of motion pictures, 2018’s Black Panther.

The South Carolina native and Howard University graduate was also saddled with the disease when he knocked out the role of Thurgood Marshall in the seminal film Marshall and other films, as former ESPN reporter Jemele Hill points out.

Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, per reports. During that time, he gave us Civil War, Marshall, Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods. Lord only knows what he was going through on a daily basis. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 29, 2020

Boseman’s uncanny ability to embody historical figures in films — as he did with 42 and Get on Up — has cemented his place in cinematic history alongside the pantheon of thespian elites such as Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman and others — even though he had not won an Academy Award.

In remembrance of Boseman, a bevy of entertainers, athletes, educators and legislators pay homage to a man who was a force of nature on the screen and a gentleman in person.

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Rest In Peace, Chadwick. Gone way too soon. Talent beyond. pic.twitter.com/bsEYLts5Q4 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 29, 2020

“Purpose is the essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill." –Chadwick Boseman ❤️ — TINASHE (@Tinashe) August 29, 2020

🙌🏽 @chadwickboseman

Rest. Such gifts wrapped in dedication to our craft. May every man you portrayed celebrate your spirit as I do… as we all do. May your family be covered in your love.

#chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/7fJP08HClB — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8oU7QpdLSE — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020