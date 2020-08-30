Chadwick Boseman’s final post breaks Twitter’s all-time record

Superstar actor Chadwick Boseman’s shocking and premature transition on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, sent multiple shock waves throughout American pop culture, which led to people clamoring en masse to read his final social media post.

Twitter announced late Saturday afternoon that the final tweet, made on the Black Panther star’s behalf, is now the most liked post in the history of Twitter.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

“Fans are coming together on Twitter to celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman, and the tweet sent from his account last night is now the most-liked tweet of all time on Twitter,” the company said in a statement obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

“Fans are also working to organize ‘Black Panther’ Twitter watch parties using #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever, so Twitter has turned the original #BlackPanther emoji back on so fans can watch and talk about his legacy together,” Twitter said.

Twitter also decided to honor the remarkable star of Marshall, 42 and Get on Up by bringing back the “Black Panther” hashtag emoji.

The previous record for the most liked tweet ever belonged to former President Barack Obama. The 44th president made the post the year that he and his family relinquished the White House to the current administration: