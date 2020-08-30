 Skip to content

LeBron James, Serena, others honor ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman

By Terry Shropshire | August 30, 2020 |

Chadwick Boseman (Photo credit: Bang Media)

This time, LeBron James did not need to utter a single syllable to make a powerful public statement as he did for the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Already kneeling during the national anthem prior to the Lakers’ Game 4 playoff contest with the Portland Trailblazers, King James, 35, flashed the symbol of greeting for the mythical kingdom Wakanda popularized by Boseman.

Boseman, who rose meteorically following his stunning succession of performances portraying icons in film, died as a legend himself at the age of 43 from colon cancer.

King James and the rest of the sports world honored Boseman, who succumbed on Friday, Aug. 28 following a four-year battle with the disease.

Three-time NBA champ Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors was among the bunch of hardwood stars who joined James in offering a posthumous salute to Boseman. Meanwhile, the likes of tennis legend Serena Williams and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock,” gave the actor props for an astounding career in film.

A few Major League Baseball teams honored Boseman by wearing Jackie Robinson’s jersey on Saturday. Boseman delivered a riveting portrayal of the barrier-breaking Robinson in the critically acclaimed movie, 42.



