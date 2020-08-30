LeBron James, Serena, others honor ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman

This time, LeBron James did not need to utter a single syllable to make a powerful public statement as he did for the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Already kneeling during the national anthem prior to the Lakers’ Game 4 playoff contest with the Portland Trailblazers, King James, 35, flashed the symbol of greeting for the mythical kingdom Wakanda popularized by Boseman.

Boseman, who rose meteorically following his stunning succession of performances portraying icons in film, died as a legend himself at the age of 43 from colon cancer.

King James and the rest of the sports world honored Boseman, who succumbed on Friday, Aug. 28 following a four-year battle with the disease.

.@KingJames honored Chadwick Boseman prior to Game 5. pic.twitter.com/bNp4nYBQGz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 30, 2020

Three-time NBA champ Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors was among the bunch of hardwood stars who joined James in offering a posthumous salute to Boseman. Meanwhile, the likes of tennis legend Serena Williams and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock,” gave the actor props for an astounding career in film.

A few Major League Baseball teams honored Boseman by wearing Jackie Robinson’s jersey on Saturday. Boseman delivered a riveting portrayal of the barrier-breaking Robinson in the critically acclaimed movie, 42.

Rest in power @chadwickboseman !! Your legacy will live forever. 2020 man, been a tough one 💔 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) August 29, 2020

Just met you for the first time at all star… never stopped having this smile on your face… 😭😭🙏🏽 https://t.co/aYxDjEJHuV — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 29, 2020

A moment of silence for Chadwick Boseman prior to today’s game. pic.twitter.com/knKv6yObgq — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2020

A moment of silence for Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/VXPbVhEEQu — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 30, 2020

You brought millions and millions of people together to be entertained, educated, to see ourselves, make us laugh, smile, and feel empowered. Thank you. Chadwick forever. pic.twitter.com/MB5d8A4gBR — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 29, 2020