Chadwick Boseman honored at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards aired Sunday night, Aug. 30, 2020, and actress Keke Palmer hosted the virtual event.

She opened by dedicating the show to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday, Aug. 28, from colon cancer.

“We dedicate tonight’s show to a man whose spirit touched so many,” Palmer said.

The tribute included a short video clip of Boseman’s acceptance speech during his 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards win for “Best Hero.”

"The world needs more superheroes," Chadwick Boseman helped make that happen. Rest in power.

“The world needs more superheroes,” a title card read at the beginning of the segment, which aired on the linear telecast as well as the livestream.

The Weeknd opened the show with a performance of his hit “Blinding Lights,” which earned him two prizes: Video of the Year as well as Best R&B track.

The Canadian singer used his acceptance speech to invoke the names of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake. “It’s really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment, so I’m just going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor,” he said.

Other big winners during the evening included Houston-born rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who took home the Best Hip-Hop award for “Savage,” and Doja Cat, who won the PUSH Best New Artist. H.E.R. won the Video for Good award for her song “I Can’t Breathe.”

Standout performers during the evening included Keke Palmer with “Snack,” DaBaby with “Peep Hole” and “Rockstar,” and Doja Cat with “Say So.”