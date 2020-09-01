Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend files lawsuit against Louisville police department

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, has filed a civil lawsuit against the Louisville police department, according to multiple sources.

Walker, who admitted to firing a “warning shot” when police barged into Taylor’s apartment in attempts to carry out a search warrent, was ultimately accused of and charged with shooting Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly. The officers claimed that Walker’s bullet struck Mattingly in the femoral artery in his thigh, but there is no evidence to support that claim.

Walker’s suit not only asserts he did not shoot Mattingly, it also claims that he is the victim of police misconduct. As a result, Walker is requesting a declaration of immunity from prosecution in the criminal case against him, which stems from the single warning shot he is allowed to fire due to Kentucky’s stand your ground law.

According to the lawsuit and Walker’s lawyers, the police were “firing wildly from various angles” and that is the sole reason why Mattingly suffered a gunshot wound. The lawsuit further claims Walker was interrogated by the police then wrongfully and illegally arrested, detained, charged and prosecuted.

Walker is also seekng damages for assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment, malicious prosecution, abuse of process and negligence.

The documents also claim Walker is worried that he could be leveled with an attempted murder charge that has already been dropped without prejudice.

None of the officers involved have been arrested, while one has been fired. This remains the case largely due to a failure to charge the officers. KY Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, who recently received a ballistics report that many hoped would move him to take action against the officers, claimed it was inconclusive.