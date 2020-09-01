DA offered Breonna Taylor’s ex a deal to implicate her in his alleged crimes

Prosecutors in the Breonna Taylor case allegedly offered an accused drug dealer a great deal if he agreed to besmirch the slain EMT worker’s name, the media reports.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Jamarcus Glover, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, is facing approximately 10 years in prison. But prosecutors were allegedly willing to knock the potential sentence all the way down to just probation if Glover would name Taylor as a person who was also dealing drugs.

Sam Aguiar, the attorney who is representing Taylor’s family, was reportedly infuriated at this bit of news.

“The fact that they would try to even represent that she was a co-defendant in a criminal case more than a month after she died is absolutely disgusting,” Aguiar said, according to multiple media reports.

Taylor, as has been reported previously, was in her home at 1 a.m. on March 13, 2020, when members of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department executed a no-knock warrant at her home. Three officers busted down her door, allegedly without identifying themselves, which the officers deny. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who is a licensed gun owner, thought that burglars were trying to rob them and opened fire, hitting one officer in the leg. The three officers then returned fire and struck Taylor a reported eight times, killing her.

No drugs were found.

And then prosecutors offered Glover a deal during negotiations to implicate Taylor as a member of a drug syndicate in order to reduce his potential sentence.

Glover reportedly refused to take the prosecution’s bait to slander Taylor’s name.