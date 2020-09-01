Lauren London shares rare photo of son with Nipsey Hussle on child’s birthday

Actress Lauren London celebrated the birthday of her son Kross, who she had with late partner Nipsey Hussle, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

London, who is known for keeping her private life hidden from the public, has become even more private since Hussle’s death. But on their son Kross’ 4th birthday, she decided to show the youngster off to the world.

In a sweet Instagram post, she shared an adorable photo of Kross, dressed in an African-print short set, smiling with his small fist raised in the air. Underneath the photo, she wrote:

“My Little Prince.

Son of Ermias.

You Are Love.

You will Soar.

I am Honored to Be Your Mommy.

Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss.”

Many of London’s famous friends and fans left their own tributes in the comments of her post.

“Sweet baby,” wrote Taraji P. Henson.

Karrueche shared a simple blue heart.

“He has your dimples. Happy Birthday, Kross,” wrote Amanda Seales.

“Oh wow… so handsome! Happy Birthday Kross,” wrote TV producer Mara Brock Akil.

London also shared two other heartfelt images on her Instagram Story of her and Hussle with their son.

The post comes weeks after London shared a touching tribute to Hussle on what would’ve been his 35th birthday.