Naomi Osaka packed 7 Black lives masks in preparation for US Open title run

Former US Open champion Naomi Osaka is preparing for another run a the prestigious tournament she won in 2018 and will do so with a targeted purpose.

Upon arrival at her first-round matchup, where she dispatched Misaki Doi on Monday, Aug. 31, she approached the winner’s circle with a desire to share some context regarding her fashion statement.

“I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world, and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s story,” Osaka explained. “Maybe they’ll like Google it or something. For me, just spreading awareness. I feel like the more people know the story, then the more interesting or interested they’ll become in it.”

This calculated move comes nearly one week after the talented tennis star stood in solidarity with the NBA and WNBA, as she joined the heralded boycott against racial injustice.

.@naomiosaka has 7 masks ready with different names for a potential run at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/jmARabKhae — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Osaka, like many humans, expressed frustration over the multitude of deaths that have occurred in plain sight over the last few months. She then allowed that the remaining six masks she hopes to wear on course to earning another major, will be emblazoned with the names of others who have fallen victim to police brutality.

“It’s quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names, so hopefully I’ll get to the finals and you can see all of them.”

Osaka is slated to return to the court on Wednesday where she will face Camila Giorgi in a second-round match.