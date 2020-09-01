Tiffany Haddish’s voice cracks discussing racism (video)

Tiffany Haddish has endeared herself to millions with her transparency, self-deprecating humor and bluntness. The Girls Trip comedic actress was no different when discussing the topic of racial animus in America.

In a live interview with TMZ, Haddish’s had to pause for a quick spell when she was asked if she remains optimistic the divisions will soon be reconciled.

“I’m one of those people that can look at a really horrible situation and I can find the good in it,” the 40-year-old South Los Angeles native began. “It is bad. It is bad, but it’s been bad for a really long time. But now, like, the world can see it, right? I’ve been experiencing this in South Central Los Angeles for years.

“At the end of the day, I just feel like,” she continued before her voice broke and she had to close her eyes to regroup. “I’m an optimistic person. But there is a level of concern that I have.”

Haddish, who has starred in a string of hit movies and TV shows like “The Last O.G.,” Night School, Nobody’s Fool and Like a Boss, said she had to admonish a friend from taking things out of context. The friend, Haddish said, believed that half the country wants Black people exterminated. But Haddish informed her that a very vocal minority of 15-25 percent of Whites are like that. “They’re making a lot of noise and they’re doing a lot of crazy things,” she said.

