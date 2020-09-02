Sept 8: Join AARP+Health IQ for ‘Love and laughter during a global pandemic’
Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on Love and Laughter During a Global Pandemic on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6pm EST.
Featured panelists include Loni Love, EMMY Winning Talk Show Host, author and comedienne; Rodney Perry, self-proclaimed “Hardest Working Man in Comedy”, actor and producer; and Guy Torry, amazing actor and hilarious stand-up comedian.
Tune in as this discussion will brighten your day and bring a ray of sunshine in the form of “love and laughter” during this global pandemic. The panelists will also:
- Discuss how laughter can be one of the best forms of medicine
- Share their personal experiences with COVID-19 and discuss their recovery
- Talk about the harsh reality of COVID-19 and how it personally affected their livelihoods
- Discuss the importance of pivoting during a global pandemic
- Tell a joke or two, or three.
- Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion
Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.
This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.