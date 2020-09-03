 Skip to content

Boosie blasted for wanting to start a ‘Free Bill Cosby’ petition

By Terry Shropshire | September 3, 2020 |

Bill Cosby (Photo by A.R. Shaw for Steed Media)

Boosie has been restless during his quarantine time, especially since his Instagram account has been shut down due to his proclivity to post porn-like material on his page. Therefore, the controversial and relentlessly rambunctious rapper has taken to Twitter to unload his thoughts on the public.

The rapper, who was born Torrence Hatch Jr. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 37 years ago, said he wants to start a petition drive to free disgraced comedy titan Bill Cosby from prison.

Cosby, 83, was convicted during his retrial in April 2018 of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. In September 2018, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in a Pennsylvania prison. To date, all of Cosby’s appeals, as well as an application for a “compassionate release” due to the pandemic, have failed.

Boosie’s post advocating for Cosby’s early release was not well received, to say the least.

Of course, there had to be one in the bunch who shared Boosie’s sentiments, and he even evoked Cardi B’s name to get his point across.

Just in case you were curious, Boosie fared no better when his tweet was reposted on Instagram.

“This Why He Banned On Instagram🤦🏽‍♂️,” wrote one responder on IG.

“Boosie & Cosby are both creeps😭😭😭,” added another.

 



