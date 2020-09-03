Boosie blasted for wanting to start a ‘Free Bill Cosby’ petition

Boosie has been restless during his quarantine time, especially since his Instagram account has been shut down due to his proclivity to post porn-like material on his page. Therefore, the controversial and relentlessly rambunctious rapper has taken to Twitter to unload his thoughts on the public.

The rapper, who was born Torrence Hatch Jr. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 37 years ago, said he wants to start a petition drive to free disgraced comedy titan Bill Cosby from prison.

Free Bill Cosby Let’s Start A Petition — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 2, 2020

Cosby, 83, was convicted during his retrial in April 2018 of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. In September 2018, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in a Pennsylvania prison. To date, all of Cosby’s appeals, as well as an application for a “compassionate release” due to the pandemic, have failed.

Boosie’s post advocating for Cosby’s early release was not well received, to say the least.

they can keep him and you can go back too if we being honest. — ITS VIRGO SZN.🤍 (@brittanyalauren) September 2, 2020

Let's not free Bill Cosby and remind all sexual predators that it doesn't matter who you are, how much money you have, or how popular you used to be that you will pay the ultimate price. Only people advocating for this are those who want leniency down the line. — dbWrasslin (@DbWrasslin) September 2, 2020

Lmao, did you really just say this bruh? pic.twitter.com/Bi1vmxHrOA — Giving You The Truth (@The_lostt_one) September 2, 2020

Of course, there had to be one in the bunch who shared Boosie’s sentiments, and he even evoked Cardi B’s name to get his point across.

Cardi B. used to give Men quaaludes, wait til they’re asleep, steal their money and let her Transgender friends f**k em in the Booty and never spent a day in Jail for it. Bill went to jail over one Woman and got 3 years. Free the Pudding Man 😆 — Bobby J. Coleman (@BobbyJOnline) September 2, 2020

Just in case you were curious, Boosie fared no better when his tweet was reposted on Instagram.

“This Why He Banned On Instagram🤦🏽‍♂️,” wrote one responder on IG.

“Boosie & Cosby are both creeps😭😭😭,” added another.