Texas man takes his wife and 2 sons’ lives for making too much noise

A Texas man was arrested Monday, Aug. 31, for his role in a homicide that resulted in the death of his wife and two sons, according to CBS 11 News.

James Manning, 57, allegedly used his medical alert device to contact an alarm company, which in turn connected him to public safety. At that point, Manning admitted to killing his wife, Victoria Bunton, 35, and their two sons, 13-year-old Zyquon, and 16-year-old Isaach.

Manning, who was initially identified as James Webb, reportedly argued with his family that morning because he had a headache and they were making excessive noise. As the situation matured, his wife and sons allegedly dismissed his requests, which clearly heightened his frustration.

According to the arrest warrant, Manning “was tired of all three of the victims yelling and telling him that there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them.”

Manning’s neighbor, Chanel Lockhart, said she had just talked with the mother days before the deadly incident.

“Last time I saw her, she was getting groceries out of the car and the boys were helping her. You would never think that he would do that. And she had a heart. She was so sweet to everybody,” Lockhart said. “You’d never think that one day he would call and say he killed his kids.”

Justice Johnson, also a neighbor, heaped high praise on the family and was also understandably shaken.

“I’ve been knowing them for two years, going with their mama to the grocery store, helping with groceries, getting on the school bus,” she said.

Manning is being held on a $3 million bond in Dallas County jail and is reportedly charged with capital murder.