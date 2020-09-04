Celebrity MUA Derrick Rutledge reflects on his career, Michelle Obama and Oprah



Click the play button above to hear from Derrick Rutledge, one of the most renowned celebrity MUA’s in the beauty industry.

Derrick Rutledge is a celebrity makeup artist, beauty expert, and beauty influencer. Rutledge has had the pleasure of painting some of the world’s most famous faces, including Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Beyonce and so many more.

Rutledge checked in with rolling out beauty editor Tie Cooper to discuss his successful career and talk about how he became the celebrity MUA he is today. He touches on the caliber of people he’s worked with over his career, his personal life struggles, and he also talks about his new entrepreneurial venture, “Perfecting Your Presence … your premier source for all things beauty and wellness.”

Be sure to check out his incredible work on some familiar faces on the next page.