Photos reveal at least 1 cop wore body camera when Breonna Taylor was killed

The Louisville Metro Police Departement may have lied to the public when it claimed that police officers were not wearing body cameras during the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

On Sept. 4, Vice News obtained photos that were taken on the night of Taylor’s shooting. The photos reveal that at least one of the seven cops involved wore a body camera. Officer Tony James wore a body camera over his right shoulder.

The images contradict the initial statement made by police following the shooting.

During a press conference, Chief Steve Conrad told reporters that officers did not wear body cameras during the shooting.

“I want to start by letting you all know that we have no body-worn video cameras to share with you from this morning’s shooting,” Conrad said. “This incident was related to the execution of a search warrant by members of our Criminal Interdiction Division, and some of the officers assigned to this division do not wear body-worn video systems.”

On March 13, 2020, three plainclothes police officers, Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, in Louisville, Kentucky, entered Taylor’s apartment after retrieving a no-knock warrant. However, they entered the wrong home and Taylor’s’ boyfriend reportedly fired one shot. The officers fired over 20 shots, killing Taylor. The officers also failed to give aid to Taylor after she was shot.

Although high-profile celebrities and national media outlets have called for Taylor to receive justice, the cops involved have yet to be charged with a crime.

The Louisville Metro Police Departement has yet to respond to the latest breakthrough in the case.