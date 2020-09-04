Yeah! Usher to take over the Las Vegas Strip

Usher is headed to Las Vegas.

On Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, the Grammy-winning singer, who gave us hits like “Nice & Slow,” “Burn” and “U Got It Bad,” announced his upcoming residency.

Alongside the promotional video he posted on Instagram, Usher shared that he will be taking over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in July of 2021.

“I’ll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at @caesarspalace Colosseum,” he wrote.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 10. While show details are still being worked out, the promotion will be handled by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment.

Usher is sure to perform hits from his expansive career, show off his iconic dance moves and maybe even sneak in a couple of guest appearances.

Fans can also expect a more intimate concert experience inside the 4,300-seat venue.

Usher is joining the ranks of Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and entertainers who have had residencies in “Sin City.”

The announcement comes after major the news broke earlier this week that Usher and girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, are expecting a child.

Usher’s Las Vegas residency dates are:

July 16, 2021

July 17, 2021

July 21, 2021

July 23, 2021

July 24, 2021

July 28, 2021

July 30, 2021

July 31, 2021

December 28, 2021

December 29, 2021

December 31, 2021

January 1, 2022