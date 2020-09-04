Yeah! Usher to take over the Las Vegas Strip
Usher is headed to Las Vegas.
On Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, the Grammy-winning singer, who gave us hits like “Nice & Slow,” “Burn” and “U Got It Bad,” announced his upcoming residency.
Alongside the promotional video he posted on Instagram, Usher shared that he will be taking over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in July of 2021.
“I’ll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at @caesarspalace Colosseum,” he wrote.
I’ll be kicking off my Vegas residency July 2021 at @caesarspalace Colosseum! Tickets go on sale Thursday 9/10 at 10 AM PT, but you can get yours starting Monday if you text me at (404) 737-1821. I’ll hit you back with the presale code this weekend. For all dates and tickets head to www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas.
Tickets for the show will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 10. While show details are still being worked out, the promotion will be handled by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment.
Usher is sure to perform hits from his expansive career, show off his iconic dance moves and maybe even sneak in a couple of guest appearances.
Fans can also expect a more intimate concert experience inside the 4,300-seat venue.
Usher is joining the ranks of Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and entertainers who have had residencies in “Sin City.”
The announcement comes after major the news broke earlier this week that Usher and girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, are expecting a child.
Usher’s Las Vegas residency dates are:
July 16, 2021
July 17, 2021
July 21, 2021
July 23, 2021
July 24, 2021
July 28, 2021
July 30, 2021
July 31, 2021
December 28, 2021
December 29, 2021
December 31, 2021
January 1, 2022