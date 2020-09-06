Brandy apologized to Monica before record-breaking Verzuz battle

Just before the record-setting Verzuz battle between Monica and Brandy went down this past week, Brandy explained that she cleared the air between the 90s divas.

Brandy, 41, told “Ebro in the Morning” show on HOT97 that she had a heart-to-heart talk to finally thaw the icy relations between the two.

“I loved hearing her music. I loved hearing my music. It didn’t feel like a battle or somebody should win. It just felt like we were celebrating,” Brandy said about Monica, 39.

“In this one phase of my life, I just felt like I had this voice, and I needed to use my voice, I needed to start clapping back, I needed to start saying what’s on my mind and I never should have done that. That’s just not even in my spirit, but I did do that and I felt like I needed to address her about those things, [and] apologize about those things that I said in the media.”

Brandy and Monica have been famous archrivals since they broke into the music game as teens in the mid-1990s.

Without question that long-simmering feud between Brandy and Monica contributed to the high turnout for their Verzuz battle that was held at Tyler Perry Studios. The 1.2 million viewers doubled the previous record of 600,000 held by Jill Scott and Erykah Badu back in May.

Brandy admits that she could have spoken up sooner to squash the beef between them.

“And then also just things that I felt like that we never talked about. I felt that I needed to just say all of that,” she said, “and just to let her know that she was safe and that she didn’t have anything to worry about going on this platform with me. I would never disrespect her in any kind of way. I wanted her to know that.”