Bruce Williamson, lead singer of The Temptations, dead at 49 from COVID-19

Bruce Williamson Jr., the former lead singer of The Temptations, has died. He was 49.

According to People magazine, Williamson passed away at his home in Las Vegas as a result of the coronavirus.

Williams fulfilled a childhood dream when he joined the Temptations in 2006. He performed as the lead singer of the group for a decade, ending his tenure in 2015 to pursue other R&B opportunities.

Williamson’s son penned a heartwrenching letter in honor of his late father that he posted on Facebook.

“There are no words in the world that can express how I feel right now. I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome, thank you for being, loving thank you for being Who You Are. I pray to God and we will meet again,” Williamson’s son Bruce wrote. “I love you Daddy R.I.H. KING WILLIAMSON.”

Williamson was actually scheduled to appear on a pay-per-view event on Sept. 12, People magazine reports, when complications arose after contracting COVID-19.

According to the Centers or Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 6.2 million cases of the coronavirus in the United States with over 188,000 deaths as of Sept. 7, 2020.